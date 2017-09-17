India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI in Chennai: India off to steady start against Australia

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: India and Australia face-off in Chennai. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: India and Australia face-off in Chennai.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: India 10/0 after 3 over – India won the toss and elected to bat against Australia. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane open the batting for India while Pat Cummins open the bowling for Auustralia. Ravindra Jadeja did not feature in the playing as India decided to go in with two wrist spinners in Yuzvender Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The two nations are resuming a rivalry which has given cricket fans some top matches and performances. The last time the two teams met in a bilateral series in India, the series was a run-fest. Once again, the series is expected to be a high scoring one. India have a solid batting line-up despite the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. The bowling department will have Bhuvneshwar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Australia will also bank on their batting line-up but haven’t been at their best yet. Catch the live cricket score and live updates from the India vs Australia 1st ODI here

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvender Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner , Hilton Cartwright, Steve Smith , Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathen Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

