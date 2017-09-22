India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav’s historic hat-trick in 2nd ODI, watch video

India won the second ODI against Australia by 50 runs. (Reuters Photo) India won the second ODI against Australia by 50 runs. (Reuters Photo)

India bowlers have perhaps found a lucky ground in Eden Gardens. After Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian bowler to take hat-trick a hat-trick in an international match at this ground. The chinaman bowler became only the third Indian bowler to take hat-trick in ODIs after Chetan Sharma and Kapil.

India were playing the second ODI against Australia when Kuldeep achieved the feat. He first got Matthew Wade out before following it up with wickets of Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins.

This was the second time in his international career that Kuldeep has taken an hat-trick in one-day internationals. Back in his U-19 days, Kuldeep picked up a hat-trick against Scotland.

He was bowling the 33rd over in the Australian innings. The first ball was wide outside the off-stump but Wade managed to drag it back on to his stumps after getting an inside edge.

The second ball was to Agar who decided to play all-around a full-length delivery. The left-handed batsman tried to turn it down the leg-side but missed it completely. It struck him on the pads and umpire decided to give him out after an India appeal. Agar, after consulting with his partner Marcus Stoinis, decided to not review the decision.

Cummins faced the hat-trick delivery which was a googly. He managed to edge to MS Dhoni and complete the hat-trick for Kuldeep and put India on the verge of victory in the second ODI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd