India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav reveals it was MS Dhoni’s advice that helped him take hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick against Australia. (Reuters Photo) Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick against Australia. (Reuters Photo)

Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian bowler to take hat-trick in one-day internationals when pick up three wickets against Australia in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. This was his second hat-trick in international cricket as he had picked up a hat-trick against Scotland in a U-19 match.

The chinaman bowler revealed on Thursday how he planned for the hat-trick bowl but he revealed that it was MS Dhoni’s advice that helped him reach the landmark. Before the hat-trick ball, he asked Dhoni what he should bowl to to which the former Indian captain said that he should bowl what he wants to bowl and nothing special.

“Mahi bhai (Dhoni) what I should bowl, he said ‘tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal (bowl what you want)’. This is special for me, changed the game for us. Really proud moment,” he said.

Kuldeep was expensive in his first seven overs, going for 39 runs in seven overs but he then bowled a maiden over and picked up his hat-trick. His gave away 51 runs in 10 overs for three wickets.

“Initially I was struggling to bowl in a particular area. It is a game of cricket, everything happens. Last match, where I was hit for three sixes in an over, it was a learning experience,” he said.

India won the second ODI by 50 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and both teams will head Indore for the third ODI of the series which is a must win for Australia.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd