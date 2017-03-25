India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav receives his first Test cap, watch video

Kuldeep Yadav was initially called as a backup for skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: Twitter) Kuldeep Yadav was initially called as a backup for skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: Twitter)

Kuldeep Yadav’s selection into the Indian team was made official when he received his first cap ahead of the fourth Test to be played against Australia. Former spinner Laxman Sivaramkrishnan was the man who presented the cap to Kuldeep. Earlier, batting coach Sanjay Bangar made the official announcement that captain Virat Kohli won’t be playing at Dharamsala.

Kohli had sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding in the second day of the third Test at Ranchi. He sat out for the rest of the day but did take part in the rest of the match, although he looked in discomfort. The early indications of Kohli’s exclusion came when he gave India’s net sessions a miss although he did participate in the warm up sessions. Later on, Shreyas Iyer was called to Dharamsala as what was then reported as a backup for the Indian captain. Kohli himself said that he will play only if he is 100 per cent fit.

Kuldeep Yadav is not a direct replacement for Kohli and it is as of yet unclear as to who will be playing in place of the latter at no. 4. Ajinkya Rahane will hence lead the Indian team for the first time in his career in the absence of Virat Kohli. With the four match series tied at 1-1, the Dharamsala Test is make or break for both India and Australia. Australian captain Steve Smith had said earlier that India will be in safe hands if they are led by Rahane due to his calm demeanor.

