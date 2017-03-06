India vs Australia: KL Rahul’s refusal to play Nathan Lyon irks Steve Smith, watch video

KL Rahul was in no mood to play the delivery as some person decided that it was the best time to walk across the sight-screen. (Source: File) KL Rahul was in no mood to play the delivery as some person decided that it was the best time to walk across the sight-screen. (Source: File)

In India, batsmen pulling out of deliveries just before it is bowled is not a new phenomenon. The reason, more often than not is movement behind or across the sight-screen. And this invariably happens when the batsman is just about to face the delivery. Nothing is more infuriating and exasperating than movement in front of the sight-screen, or above it, and particularly so when the bowler is well into his delivery stride.

A similar incident happened in the 9th over of Nathan Lyon’s spell as he bowled one more of his off-spinning deliveries. However, KL Rahul who was the batsman moved away as the ball took the leg-stump out of the ground.

Rahul was batting steadily at that moment but was in no mood to play the delivery because once again some person decided that it was the best time to walk across the sight-screen. Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade celebrated as if it was a dismissal, while Lyon only held on to his head as the umpire signalled it as a dead ball.

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Steve Smith was not amused and seemed a bit irked at the sequence of events.

It may be noted here that the sight screen helps the batsman to spot the ball better. In One Day Internationals and Twenty20 cricket matches, the sight screen is black in colour as the ball used is white colour. In Test matches, the sight screen is usually white in colour as the ball used is red in colour.

With all the noise in a stadium it is important that the batsman is given all assistance in spotting the ball and the sight screen does a fair job at that.

