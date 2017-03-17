India vs Australia: KL Rahul once again provides India a solid start, how Twitterati reacted after Day 2

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay shared a 91-run opening stand. (Source: BCCI) KL Rahul and Murali Vijay shared a 91-run opening stand. (Source: BCCI)

An opening stand worth 91-runs between KL Rahul and Murali Vijay provided India a solid foundation as the hosts finished for 120/1 at stumps on Day 2 in the third Test against Australia in Ranchi. Rahul, who has been in sublime form in the series, scored his fifth Test half-century and it took just 68 balls for the right-handed batsman to cross the 50-run mark.

Meanwhile his partner, Vijay, returned unbeaten for 42 as India still trail by 331 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara, who came in after Rahul’s dismissal at 67, took his time to settle down and was not out at 10 runs from 25 balls.

Earlier, overnight batsmen Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell started the days proceedings for Australia as the duo forged a 191-run stand, fifth highest partnership by an Australian pair in India.

Maxwell brought up his maiden Test hundred, making a comeback after almost three years. Smith remained unbeaten on 178 as he scored the highest score by an Australian captain in India, surpassing Michael Clarke’s 130.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed his eighth five-wicket haul. He finished with 5/124 while seamer Umesh Yadav took three wickets and off-spinner R Ashwin managed to get one wicket.

Great stat unearthed by our footwork data at @CricViz is Pujara’s record coming down the pitch: 453 shots; 378 runs; 2 (!) outs. #IndvAus — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 17 March 2017

With ball & bat today India show competitive edge not blunted in Kohli’s absence. Rahul’s knock reaffirms rapid rise as Test player — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 17 March 2017

So Lokesh Rahul has got to a little landmark. Big opportunity for him to make it big and announce himself. He’s good enough! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 March 2017

In limited overs cricket, every 2nd ball is a slower ball. Seamers tend to forget it in Tests. Glad to see Pat Cummins use it liberally.👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 17 March 2017

Big admirer of Ravindra Jadeja the Test player. Walks into the Test team as a pure bowler & he is not just a support cast to Ashwin.👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 17 March 2017

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who injured his right shoulder while fielding on Day 1, didn’t come out to field as Ajinkya Rahane continued to handle the captaincy role in Kohli’s absence.

