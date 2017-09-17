Jasprit Bumrah takes a stunner running back to dismiss Steve Smith; watch video

Jasprit Bumrah took a binder to dismiss Steve Smith in first ODI. Jasprit Bumrah took a binder to dismiss Steve Smith in first ODI.

Jasprit Bumrah produced a master-class in the outfield when he grabbed a stunning catch while running back to dismiss Australian skipper Steven Smith during their first ODI in Chennai.

The instance happened in the fifth over of the innings when Smith tried to slash a length delivery from Hardik Pandya but only managed to edge as the ball went high up in the air. Bumrah who was standing at short-fine leg ran backward and took a blinder after judging the catch perfectly. Smith scored 1 run after facing 5 deliveries in the innings.

India batted first and scored 281/7 in 50 overs but the target for Australia was reduced twice after rain interrupted play. The visitors were eventually handed a target of 164 runs in 21 overs.

Australia started off the chase in a disappointing manner as Bumrah cleaned up Hilton Cartwright for 1 to give India their first breakthrough. Smith’s side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 35/4.

Glenn Maxwell though showed resistance after he hammered three sixes and a boundary in one of Kuldeep Yadav’s over. But he was soon trapped in the spin-web by Yuzvendra Chahal and was undone after scoring 39 off 18 balls. Australia were 95/7 after the conclusion of 16 overs.

Earlier, India rode on a partnership of 118 runs between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya that anchored them to 281/7. Pandya smashed 83 runs while Dhoni scored a sensible 79. Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav too chipped in with 40 before getting out to Marcus Stoinis. Australia are touring India for five-match ODI series and three T20Is.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd