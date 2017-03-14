India vs Australia: It’d be a hell of a gamble to pick Mitchell Swepson, says Merv Hughes

Mitchell Swepson could bring in the element of surprise which can prove handy for the visitors. (Source: Instagram) Mitchell Swepson could bring in the element of surprise which can prove handy for the visitors. (Source: Instagram)

The topic regarding the nature of the pitch for the third Test between India and Australia in Ranchi has been selling like hot cakes. Speculations are rife that it might be another rank-turner like Pune and seemingly this is what has led former Australian fast-bowler Merv Hughes to call for uncapped leg-spinner Mitch Swepson’s selection in the side.

Speaking to a Melbourne radio station Hughes said,”You’ve got Swepson sitting on the sidelines. It’d be a hell of a gamble (to pick him) but it might be a gamble worth taking. If I’m hearing (correctly) about what the wicket is like (in Ranchi), it’ll be like that first Test wicket in Pune. You could almost go with three spinners.”

However, Hughes was a bit skeptical about whether Australia would field three spinners. “That goes against everything in the Australian psyche. It’s in our Australian psyche (to select) two fast-bowlers, two spinners and a batting allrounder. They could (bring in) the leg-spinner and have Hazlewood and Stoinis (as the two seamers), if it’s a wicket like that first-Test wicket where they were talking about playing three spinners.” Hughes observed.

23-year-old Swepson was selected over Adam Zampa for his ability to spin the ball further than the latter. Swepson also has an impressive first-class record of 41 wickets at 32.82 from 14 matches as well.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Steve Waugh also said last month that Swepson could prove to be a decisive factor for the kangaroos. “There’s an opportunity there … India haven’t seen him and I think that surprise element could be very handy. I think the selectors and (captain Steve) Smith have to work out whether his temperament is up to it. His biggest issue would be handling that pressure in a big situation with the crowd making a lot of noise. Can he remain calm and composed”, Waugh said.

