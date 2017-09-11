India vs Australia: It will be a test for us playing against India, says James Faulkner

James Faulkner is a part of Australian team that is touring India for five ODIs and three T20Is. (Source: PTI) James Faulkner is a part of Australian team that is touring India for five ODIs and three T20Is. (Source: PTI)

Australia will lock horns with India in a five-match ODI series starting from September 17 and will later play three T20Is as well. All-rounder James Faulkner has labeled the series as a “test” but also insisted that the experience of playing in Indian Premier League will help the visitors in the bilateral tie.

“Most of the boys have played here in the IPL and T20 World Cup. So those experiences will help us,” Faulker said.

“They (India) have played a lot of one-day cricket in the recent past. They are in really good nick right now. It is going to be a test,”he added.

Talking about being out of the team, Faulkner said that he is happy to make a comeback. “Obviously if you miss out any time on selection it is tough. I was four months away from the game. I had a bit of pre-season which has been nice, to get strong and fitter,” Faulkner said.

“I have been battling to be honest, probably the last 18 months. It is good to be back with my teammates and hit the gym hard. I’m happy now,” he said.

“It was pretty tough. I think you ask any player when he gets left out it is not great fun. At the end of the day it up to you to be back. I am excited to back in the group. I don’t really want to talk about the past. It is a good opportunity against a tough opposition in their own country,” he said.

Mentioning more about the same, the left-handed bowler told that he worked pretty hard on his skills to get back on track.

“I didn’t get too much feedback (from the selectors) to be honest. The pace had dropped down a little bit maybe. I went back and reflected and wanted to get back into the team. I put that aside and worked as hard I could,” he added.

“We are obviously looking forward to playing a warm-up game before the series starts. The conditions here in Chennai are tough, it is hot and sweating too much. The boys are eager to get out there and play some good cricket, it is going to be a good series. The last time we were here we had some good, tough cricket, so we are all excited,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner went on to say that the Australian team “loves”playing in India and the rivalry between the two teams is pretty good.

“All the boys love playing here, the fans are so passionate about cricket. It has always been a good rivalry between India and Australia. I am looking forward to playing in India,” he added.

“I suppose it is the variation and depth with both the bat and ball. I don’t know about the X-factor regarding myself. There are players with X-factors in both the teams and that is international cricket. “My aim is to do as well as I can and play my part in these conditions which are different from back in Australia.”

Talking about his own bowling and plans, the medium pace bowler said that he is looking forward to produce a solid performance.

“We have had two training sessions to get accustomed to the conditions. I am looking forward to the getting out there in the heat and bowling some variations and getting through the game with a solid performance,” he signed off.

