India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma apes Steve Smith, watch video

Steve Smith’s mannerisms have been a constant source of amusement for commentators and fans. Now the Indian bowlers too have joined the party. Jadeja did his impersonation in the Pune Test match. In Bengaluru, it was Ishant Sharma.

It all happened in the 26th over of the match when Ishant, in the middle of an impressive spell, mocked the Australian captain Steve Smith by making faces at him. Steve Smith, who is never to back down, wasn’t going to let it go and sneered back at him. This banter continued for a while and was perhaps a ploy used by the India pacer to unsettle the batsmen.

However, this banter proved to be a hilarious source of entertainment for captain Virat Kohli who was left in peals of laughter.

Meanwhile, after strong resistance by Australia in the first session, India have managed to pick five wickets and would now look to run through the lower order in the final session. Ravindra Jadeja, introduced late into the attack, returned with three wickets from the afternoon session and Ishant Sharma scalped Mitchell Marsh at the stroke of Tea.

The Indian pace attack of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have bowled their hearts out and kept the pressure at one end while the spinners have attacked from the other. This is seemingly why Kohli has time and again gone back to them to them on a track which is helping the spinners.

