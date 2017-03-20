India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma and Matt Renshaw involved in heated argument, watch video

Ishant Sharma’s fist pumping celebrations were enough to suggest his joy of picking up Matt Renshaw’s wicket. (Source: AP) Ishant Sharma’s fist pumping celebrations were enough to suggest his joy of picking up Matt Renshaw’s wicket. (Source: AP)

After Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw negotiated the first hour of Day 5 safely, it seemed like the session might just be going towards Australia’s way, that was until a fired up Ishant sharma reversed one into Renshaw’s pads.

It all began in 28th over of the Australian innings when Matt Renshaw pulled out as Ishant Sharma came running in at full steam. This infuriated the tall lanky pacer to no end. Ishant, in disgust, threw the ball to Saha. Umpire Ian Gould was seen smiling. Even Murali Vijay got involved.

It was then that umpire Gaffaney called Kohli to have a chat. Meanwhile, Ishant also had a go at Steve Smith who was standing at the bowlers end. However, Ajiknya Rahane came in to calm things down. He patted Ishant and took him away from Smith. It was action all around.

Meanwhile, Renshaw seemingly pulled out as there was some movement behind the bowler’s arm. Things got interesting as the crowd got involved as well. Ishant Sharma though was fired up and in the same over got one delivery to reverse back in and trapped Renshaw in front. Ishant Sharma’s fist pumping celebrations were enough to suggest his joy of picking up Matt Renshaw’s wicket.

