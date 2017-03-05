India batsmen made Nathan Lyon look a bit extraordinary: Sunil Gavaskar

Nathan Lyon returned with career-best figures of 8/50 in the first innings of the Bangalore Test. (Source: Reuters) Nathan Lyon returned with career-best figures of 8/50 in the first innings of the Bangalore Test. (Source: Reuters)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Nathan Lyon for his performance but said that the Indian batsmen made him look extraordinary.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, “The Indian batsmen made him look a bit extraordinary. They allowed him to get on top of them and the technique against the bouncing ball was found wanting. But he bowled really well because he got that line outside the off-stump brilliantly.”

Commenting on Australia’s performance so far, the former India opener said, “This is a completely unexpected performance from India. Australia has got a much more potent attack than what the Indians have faced all season. In (Mitchell) Starc and (Josh) Hazlewood, they have got top class new ball bowlers and Nathan Lyon has been a proven performer over the years. The Indians are falling short”.

Meanwhile, speaking on Virat Kohli, he said, “In two consecutive matches, Virat has misjudged the turn and line of the delivery and has paid the penalty. He is moving around the crease more than he should, I think he needs to stand a little bit still and not shuffle across the off-stump as he is doing. He has to take a loot at his technique because mentally he is very strong,”

It may be noted here that Kohli now has just has 25 runs in three innings. In his assessment of Kohli, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar told NDTV that the Indian captain was moving around too much in the crease and needed to stay still. Kohli for the second time in this series made an error in judgement that cost him his wicket.

