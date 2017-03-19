India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha frustrate visitors, watch video

It was a hard morning of Test cricket for the visitors and they resorted to have a go at the Indian duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha. (Source: BCCI) It was a hard morning of Test cricket for the visitors and they resorted to have a go at the Indian duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha. (Source: BCCI)

On a gloomy morning of Day 4 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia, it was the Australian team which took its chance to try and get under the skin of the Indian batsman by delivering verbal volleys. With no success coming their way and even DRS reviews going against them, the visitors found it tough to get going. It was a hard morning of Test cricket and the Aussies resorted to have a go at the Indian duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha when they were struggling to get wickets. There were some insults traded as things just got a bit hot on the pitch as Hazelwood tried to unsettle Saha with a few words.

In the 10th over of the morning Hazelwood attempted to bowl another of his bouncers but the ball only rose to Saha’s chin. Though Saha looked a bit uncomfortable, he managed to negotiate it safely. This immediately prompted Hazelwood to have a go at him. Hazelwood signalled Saha to stop defending so much and go for it. Not being the one to back down, Saha signalled him to back and ball instead of trying to sledge.

Meanwhile, the on-field umpires had a chat with the players and immediately took control of the situation.

