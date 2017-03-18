India vs Australia: India trail Australia by 91 runs at stumps on Day 3, who said what on Twitter

Cheteshwar Pujara was a study in calmness as he faced more than 300 balls on Day 3 to score 130 runs. (Source: Reuters) Cheteshwar Pujara was a study in calmness as he faced more than 300 balls on Day 3 to score 130 runs. (Source: Reuters)

Cheteshwar Pujara was the star of the day for India but his team mates struggled to cope with Pat Cummins on Day 3 of the third Test between India and Australia. Playing his first Test in more than five years, Cummins bowled 25 overs in which he took four wickets.

He was the man who gave Australia the breakthrough on Day 2 when he dismissed the brilliant KL Rahul for 67. His scalps on Day 3 include Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. He also bowled an almost unplayable short delivery to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin. Josh Hazlewood took the wicket of Karun Nair while Steve O’Keefe dismissed Rahul’s opening partner Murali Vijay.

Smith and co. did not hold themselves back on the field either. When Kohli was in the middle, Glenn Maxwell mocked his injury by putting his hand to his shoulder after saving a boundary. Ashwin’s dismissal was one that could have been confirmed only with the help of technology and so the he did look a bit frustrated as he walked off. As he did so, the Australian team sarcastically applauded the ace Indian spinner.

Cheteshwar Pujara, though, weathered the storm with aplomb. He went after the bad deliveries and batted out the ones of Cummins and Hazlewood. His calm demeanor was something that the opposition could not penetrate and he ends Day 3 with 130 runs on board. He was congratulated by a few Australians as the teams made their way to the dressing room. Australia, were led out by Cummins.

Here are a few reactions that came during and after the day’s play:

Pujara’s class keeps India alive on a day when Australia showed their class with the ball. Was a drip-drip day but they managed it well — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 March 2017

What we saw out there, was Pujara meditating with the bat. 🙏🙏🙏#IndvAus — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 18 March 2017

Well played Pujara 👏🏼 Hopefully not to many more runs left in him but great fight so far — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 18 March 2017

1st innings lead tangibly & psychologically imp for both teams. Aus edging towards this with Ashwin’s wicket. Superb fast bowling by Cummins — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 18 March 2017

India still trail Australia by 91 runs with four wickets remaining at the end of Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha will be the overnight batsmen walking out on Day 4.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd