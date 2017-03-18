Menu
India vs Australia: India trail Australia by 91 runs at stumps on Day 3, who said what on Twitter

Cheteshwar Pujara was the only man who weathered the storm as Pat Cummins terrorised the Indian batting line up.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the star of the day for India but his team mates struggled to cope with Pat Cummins on Day 3 of the third Test between India and Australia. Playing his first Test in more than five years, Cummins bowled 25 overs in which he took four wickets.

He was the man who gave Australia the breakthrough on Day 2 when he dismissed the brilliant KL Rahul for 67. His scalps on Day 3 include Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. He also bowled an almost unplayable short delivery to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin. Josh Hazlewood took the wicket of Karun Nair while Steve O’Keefe dismissed Rahul’s opening partner Murali Vijay.

Smith and co. did not hold themselves back on the field either. When Kohli was in the middle, Glenn Maxwell mocked his injury by putting his hand to his shoulder after saving a boundary. Ashwin’s dismissal was one that could have been confirmed only with the help of technology and so the he did look a bit frustrated as he walked off. As he did so, the Australian team sarcastically applauded the ace Indian spinner.

Cheteshwar Pujara, though, weathered the storm with aplomb. He went after the bad deliveries and batted out the ones of Cummins and Hazlewood. His calm demeanor was something that the opposition could not penetrate and he ends Day 3 with 130 runs on board. He was congratulated by a few Australians as the teams made their way to the dressing room. Australia, were led out by Cummins.

India still trail Australia by 91 runs with four wickets remaining at the end of Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha will be the overnight batsmen walking out on Day 4.

