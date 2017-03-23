India vs Australia: India sweat it out in the nets ahead of Dharamsala showdown

The BCCI put up a video of the team in a huddle at the HPCA ground with skipper Virat Kohli addressing them. (Source: BCCI) The BCCI put up a video of the team in a huddle at the HPCA ground with skipper Virat Kohli addressing them. (Source: BCCI)

India began their practice for the decisive fourth Test that they play against Australia at Dharamsala. It is the last of a four match Test series and the series is level 1-1. The BCCI put up a video of the team in a huddle at the HPCA ground with skipper Virat Kohli addressing them. This was followed by pics of the players practicing and sweating it out in the nets.

The series against Australia will be the last of what has been a very successful home Test season for India.

It started with the visit of New Zealand whom India whitewashed 3-0. After this India made light work of a five match series against England, winning 4-0. But Australia seem to have found an answer to India’s seemingly invincible form.

Steve Smith’s side won the first Test comprehensively with a margin of 333 runs. It was the first time in more than a decade that Australia had won a Test match on Indian soil. The visitors looked like they would win the second Test too after getting India all out cheaply in their first innings.

But Virat Kohli’s men came back strong and went on to win the second Test. The third Test turned out to be a Test for the purists as three innings were played out over five days and ended in a draw.

The most glaring feature of this series has been the way the Australians have managed to dismiss Virat Kohli in the series. Kohli has a reputation of playing well against Australians and was also arguably India’s best batsman coming into this series but he has managed just 46 runs in the five innings he has played thus far.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd