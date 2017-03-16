India vs Australia: India suffer Virat Kohli injury scare in Ranchi Test

Kohli did not take the field even after tea with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane doing the captain’s job. (Source: PTI) Kohli did not take the field even after tea with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane doing the captain’s job. (Source: PTI)

India were dealt a serious injury scare when captain Virat Kohli walked off the field after injuring his right shoulder while fielding in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the third cricket Test against Australia.

Trying to save a boundary at deep midwicket in the 40th over, Kohli landed heavily on his right shoulder on the fast and hard outfield of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex.

Such was the impact that he had difficulty in standing up and was seen grimacing in pain, clutching his right shoulder.

The Indian team physio Patrick Farhart rushed on to the field and escorted the skipper off. Kohli was seen applying ice pack immediately on to his right shoulder and it was on for a considerable period of time.

Kohli did not take the field even after tea with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane doing the captain’s job.

Kohli, who has been in breathtaking form right through India’s packed home season, has been off-colour in the ongoing four-Test series against Australia, managing just 40 runs in four innings so far.

