India vs Australia: India seamers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were unsung heroes of Bangalore win

India’s Ishant Sharma along with fellow pacer Umesh Yadav form a vital cog of the current Indian team and its success. (Source: PTI) India’s Ishant Sharma along with fellow pacer Umesh Yadav form a vital cog of the current Indian team and its success. (Source: PTI)

The Indian pacers consisting of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bowled their hearts out throughout the second Test. Together they sent down a total of 66 overs (picking up 5 wickets amongst themselves) and remained as the unsung heroes of the Bangalore Test victory. From day one they delivered impressively with the red cherry.

Ishant Sharma bowled an impeccable line and length along with the seam movement to trouble the Australians. While Yadav, who is capable of reverse swinging the old ball, delivered quite a few well-directed bouncers and toe-crushing yorkers which made him a deadly bowler to deal with. Together these two have been a vital cog of the current Indian team’s success.

With 76 Test matches under his belt Ishant Sharma is the senior most pacer in the team. The 28 year-old lanky bowler extracted some extra pace and exploited the variable bounce from the wicket and this proved handy for skipper Virat Kohli. He has also ably shouldered the responsibility to lead the Indian bowling pack and help India to give the Aussies a tough fight. As far as Yadav is concerned, he is certainly among the fastest and troubled the visitors with his brisk pace.

He got the ball to reverse-swing straight after twenty overs. Getting the ball to reverse so early gives a bowling team an extra dimension. However, the newer ball moves away easily and India’s seamers, especially Ishant Sharma, used it well. While the Indian seamers might be skilled at their art, one of the reasons for their positive results is knowing the right length and managing to bowl there consistently.

In this Test, the main job of the pacers was to contain the flow of runs so that the spinners could attack from the other end. Since it is all about hunting in packs and bowling in partnerships. When you bowl in partnerships, you may not get wickets but the bowler at the other end gets wickets. So while the pacers contained the batsman, the Indian spinners continues to pick up wickets.

While India might enjoy their triumph for the time-being, skipper Virat Kohli will hope that his pacers maintain their momentum and stay in shape for the rest of the series.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd