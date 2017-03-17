India vs Australia: India on track after Australia’s 451

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul helped India restrict Australia to 451. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul helped India restrict Australia to 451. (Source: Reuters)

KL Rahul’s score in this reveal that he has got runs under his belt. Four fifties in five innings so far which include a 90 as well. But the Indian opener has failed to convert those starts into big hundreds. Unlike the early part of his where he used to convert fifties into hundreds with ease, Rahul has struggled to replicate the same in this home season. Once again he got start for India and was looking fluent and had played some of the most gorgeous shots in his innings of 67 before a surprise delivery ended his beautiful innings.

Pat Cummins, making a comeback to Test cricket after six years, pitched a quick delivery short. It hurried on to Rahul, who tried to drop his wrists and leave it. But it continued coming towards his body and kissed his left glove, in which he was holding the bat. Matthew Wade accepted a simple catch. Not only did that give Australia a wicket, it also ended a 91-run opening stand for India in their reply to Australia’s 451 in the first innings.

The other Indian opener, Murali Vijay was shaky at the start of his innings but slowly built confidence and was unbeaten on 42 at close of play on the second day of the third Test in Ranchi. Alongwith Cheteshwar Pujara, who was unbeaten on 10, Vijay took India to 120 for the loss of one wicket at stumps. India still trail Australia by 331 runs.

Australia’s tail added valuable runs in the end to stretch the team’s total past 400 with captain Steve Smith, who had completed a century on first day, remaining unbeaten on 178.

Resuming the day at 299 for the loss of four wickets, Australia never in no hurry to score runs. Glenn Maxwell, who was batting on 82 at the start of the day, completed his maiden Test century with a boundary through third-man region.

But soon after, Ravindra Jadeja had him caught behind off a ball that did not spin as much as Maxwell expected it. Just when Australia thought that will go to Lunch after losing only one wicket, Jadeja picked three two more wickets before Lunch and Australia were 401 for the loss of seven wickets at break.

Steve O’Keefe and Smith shared a 51-run stand for the eighth wicket to help Australia cross 400. But Umesh Yadav bowled a short delivery to O’Keefe and he pulled it straight to fine-leg.

Jadeja then had Nathan Lyon caught at silly point to complete his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Smith tried shielding last batsman Josh Hazlewood but Jadeja pulled off a no-look run out to end Australia innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd