India vs Australia: India manage 32-run lead in Dharamsala

At 220 for the loss of six wickets on day two, India must have been thinking if their tail can take them past or even close to Australia’s first innings score of 300. When India resumed day three at 248 for the loss of six wickets, India must have been thinking that they can take a lead.

Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha had fuelled the hope in Indian hearts that they can take a crucial lead and then but Australia under pressure in the second innings.

But, in the end, India could manage only a 32-run lead as Nathan Lyon picked up his his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests as India were bowled out for 332 runs in first innings, giving them a lead of only 32.

Jadeja score a brilliant half-century, seventh of his career, on day three and looked good for more before he was bowled by Pat Cummins, getting an inside edge as he tried to play it away from the body.That also ended a 96-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Jadeja survived an caught behind shout on the first ball of the day but was saved after he reviewed the on-field decision. The pitch became easier to bat on after the first half-an-hour into play.

Australia continued to attack with their pacers in the morning and they even got some ball to go past the outside edge of the bat but were unsuccessful.

Later, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was caught at slip off Steve O’Keefe for a duck. In the next over bowled by Cummins, Steve Smith took a brilliant one-handed catch, holding himself in the air, to dismiss Saha.

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav was the finally wicket to fall as he was caught off Lyon at deep square leg. Lyon finished with five wickets for 92 runs, his second five-wicket haul of the series.

On day one, Australia had scored 300 runs after a Smith century but Kuldeep was the hero for India as he picked up four wickets for 67.

India then replied with half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul but managed to lose momentum in the final session on day two. With series tied 1-1, the winner in Dharamsala will take the Border-Gavaskar Trophy home.

