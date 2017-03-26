India vs Australia: India lose the plot in final session, how Twitterati reacted on Day 2

Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets for Australia in the final session on Day 2. (Source: PTI) Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets for Australia in the final session on Day 2. (Source: PTI)

The three perpetrators of India’s run scoring in the on-going Australia Test series continued to do what they do best – play the patient game, go after the bad balls and score well. After starting the play without a score on the board and no damage to the wickets column either, Murali Vijay fell soon after without doing much to the scoreboard.

But it was KL Rahul (60), Cheteshwar Pujara (57) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) who chipped in with some crucial runs on the second day of the fourth and deciding Test in Dharamsala. But India suffered a mini-collapse in the final session to give away the advantage and stand precariously at 248/6 at stumps, still 52 runs behind Australia’s 300 from the first day’s play. Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja stood unbeaten for India at the close of proceedings.

For the first time in the series, the pacemen got more assistance from the pitch than the aid offered to the spinners either through widening cracks or just due to the surface on offer. Additionally, the altitude of Dharamsala helped the ball move all morning.

Despite that, Nathan Lyon was the hero of Australia’s bowling effort on the second day with four wickets to his name. And he got the prized wicket of Pujara, Rahane followed by the middle order options in Karun Nair and R Ashwin. Pujara who came into the Test on the back of a gritty double hundred in Ranchi, once again was hard to defeat until Lyon got him with an old-fashioned off spin delivery. With the ball tossed up wide, Pujara tried to defend it away from his body but the ball moved back in to hit the glove, then the pad, and then lob up to Peter Handscomb at short leg.

91/4 in that session , a great comeback session for Australia. India will be looking to get a lead here . This one is going to be exciting. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 26, 2017

What a series this has been! Individuals from both sides rising to the occasion to fight back. Lyon’s turn today.👏👏🙏#IndvAus — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 26, 2017

Saha stands on 10 and Jadeja on 16 at the end of the day’s play. The wicketkeeper batsman survived a simple chance at the first slip off Matt Renshaw leaving Pat Cummins disappointed.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd