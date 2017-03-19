India vs Australia: India get DRS bang on, not once but twice, watch video

Ball tracking revealed that the angle from over the wicket was taking the ball down the leg-side. (Source: BCCI) Ball tracking revealed that the angle from over the wicket was taking the ball down the leg-side. (Source: BCCI)

India’s woeful run of form with the DRS has been a concern for the team management. Infact their struggles with the DRS revealed some shocking numbers. In the seven Test matches since the start of DRS usage, India managed only 17 correct decisions out of the 55 referrals that they took. In a few cases, it was an act of desperation. Now slowly but surely the hosts of the four Test matches against Australia are seemingly getting accustomed to it.

This was visible when Wriddhiman Saha survived a scare early on Day 4 when Pat Cummins almost had him lbw.

Steaming in from the Pavillion End, Cummins landed a full inswinger on the stumps. Saha got his front foot across the line and tried to hurriedly bring the bat infront so as to meet the ball, but failed to do so. As a result the ball thudded into the back pad in line with middle and leg. The umpire straightaway raised his finger.

However, after consulting with Cheteshwar Pujara, Saha went for the DRS review. With six wickets down and two reviews in hand it was a correct decision to go up to the third umpire. It revealed that the angle from over the wicket was taking it down the leg-side said ball-tracking. A good use of DRS and the on-field decision has been overturned. However, it did look close to the naked eye.

The on-field umpire was convinced that it was at least hitting leg and raised the finger. Having been given out on-field, Australia were hoping for at least umpire’s call from ball-tracking, but it just missed the leg stump.

“Ball-tracking coming up, it’s missing the stumps, got to change your decision,” said third umpire Nigel Llong as he overturned the decision.

Meanwhile, to add insult to injury, Pat Cummins who was so close to a fifth wicket was driven through the covers for four in the same over.

