India vs Australia: India get a rousing reception on return to team hotel, watch video

The victorious Indian cricket team arrived to a rousing reception at their team hotel in Bangalore after defeating Australia on Tuesday. Courtesy of their victory Team India are now level in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The team was given a warm welcome on their arrival at the hotel by the staff and they were seen enjoying themselves by cutting cakes and celebrating their success.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had deemed the second Test win over Australia as the best of his captaincy career and comparing his team to a snake which can sting from any direction. This was evident as the Virat Kohli-led side settled score with Australia by a 75-run win. R Ashwin was the star performer for India as he picked up six wickets in the second innings to help India defend a small total of 187. Indian seamers Umesh Yadav (2/30) and Ishant Sharma(1/28) also supported him ably.

Set a target of 188 to win, Australia seemed to in a position of chasing it down with Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh in the middle.

But Australia lost last six wickets for 11 runs and Ashwin picked up last two wickets in an over to end the innings. The final wicket to fall was Nathan Lyon. The Indian team celebrated the win and Kohli, as usual, was an animated self. Later on Ashiwn too declared the win as the best of his career.

