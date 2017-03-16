India vs Australia: India finally get a hang of DRS, watch video

Indian captain Virat Kohli asks for review for the dismissal of Australian batsman Shaun Marsh during 1st day of 3rd Test Match in Ranchi (Source: PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli asks for review for the dismissal of Australian batsman Shaun Marsh during 1st day of 3rd Test Match in Ranchi (Source: PTI)

India’s woeful run of form with the DRS has become a concern for the team management. Infact their struggles with the DRS revelaed some shocking numbers. In the seven Test matches since the start of DRS usage, India managed only 17 correct decisions out of the 55 referrals that they took. In a few cases, it was an act of desperation. But now slowly but surely the hosts of the four Test matches against Australia are seemingly getting accustomed to it.

This was visible in the 26th over of the match when Ravindra Jadeja spun a delivery to get an edge of Shaun Marsh’s bat which then lopped up in the air after hitting his pad. However, the decision was ruled in favour of the batsman and a confident India went up for the review. It looked like an inside edge onto the pad, before being taken by Cheteshwar Pujara at short leg. But for some reason umpire Ian Gould gave it not out.

On the review it showed a huge spike on UltraEdge. “Ian, I have got a conclusive spike, that the ball has touched the inside edge of the bat” said the third umpire much to the delight of the Indian team and its fans. Marsh, who wasn’t quick to get forward, got an inside edge onto the pad and finally had to depart.

Meanwhile, at lunch Australia were placed at 109/3. Contrary to all pre-match predictions about the pitch, this one has played quite well. True bounce on offer and great value for shots on a quick outfield. Apart from Warner gifting his wicket to a full toss and a couple of other wickets to fall, Steve Smith will be happy with how things have gone so far. Yes the odd ball has held up, but apart from that, it seems like perfect batting conditions.

