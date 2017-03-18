India Vs Australia: India come out to bat with a plan, Murali Vijay fumbles before lunch

Murali Vijay missed the delivery and Matthew Wade picked up the ball to whip off the bails. (Source: AP) Murali Vijay missed the delivery and Matthew Wade picked up the ball to whip off the bails. (Source: AP)

Trailing by 359 runs on the third day of third Test, Indian batsmen came out on the pitch with a plan in mind. With a heavy first innings total on the board for Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay knew they had to survive on the field for a long duration and cannot afford to play rash shots and give away the prized wicket. With the cracks deepening on the Ranchi pitch on the third day, the first session was bound to be crucial for both the sides, with India looking to remain steady till lunch, and Australia going all in to take early breakthroughs. Sunil Gavaskar had already said the batsmen might find it tricky to bat on the surface in the first session.

As expected, Australia started the day with its two most successful bowlers in the series, Josh Hazelwood and Steve O’Keefe. Learning from the first two games, both the batsmen refrained from playing any risky shots, and made themselves accustomed to the existing conditions. The result meant a slower run rate for the side with the duo adding mere 24 runs on the board in the first hour. But the batsmen were determined to remain on the crease, and focused on keeping wickets in hand, rather than on run rate.

Pujara and Vijay played off Hazelwood and O’Keefe’s threat and with Vijay reaching his half-century, it prompted Steve Smith to employ Nathan Lyon. The right arm-off break bowler, who took seven wickets in the first innings in the second Test, quickly got things going for Australia but the captain used both his reviews on LBW appeals and paid heavy price for it when Vijay was adjudged not out by the umpire after he was caught at short-leg. Australian bowlers continued to make chances, but all the appeals were turned down by the umpires.

With the two batsmen absorbing the pressure well till the final few overs of the session, Pujara and Vijay started a brief counter attack, and both batsmen started hitting bowlers for boundaries, picking up the run rate slightly. A momentary lapse of concentration saw Vijay, who was being the aggressor of the two batsmen, giving away his wicket to O’Keefe. Batting on 82, the opening batsmen went astray with the plan and charged forward to play the ball. Misjudging the length, Vijay missed the delivery and the Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade picked up the ball to whip off the bails.

