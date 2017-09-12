India vs Australia: India can score 350 runs against us, Marcus Stoinis

India will play five-match ODI series against Australia at home. (Source: PTI) India will play five-match ODI series against Australia at home. (Source: PTI)

Australia thumped India Board President’s XI side by 103 runs on Tuesday in Chennai to start their campaign on a positive note. But Marcus Stoinis has certainly expressed his views about the Indian team and suggested that Australia need to score huge amount of runs to dominate India in the bilateral tie.

“I think we have to score a lot of runs in this series. They (India) are batting really well. I think heavy runs, 350 it will be for sure,” he said

“All of them are a big threat. Every single one of them are great players, very good players, ” he added.

Talking about the positives, Stoinis insisted that the batsmen have scored runs while spinners like Ashton Agar produced good performance which would provide the confidence.

“Positives with the bat is, the batters made good runs early and in terms of spinners Ashton Agar bowled beautifully. Just understanding the conditions and the lengths one has to bowl,” he said.

“Obviously, being exposed to conditions helped. Also, working with (Sridharan) Sriram has been good. Sriram and I get on well together. We were in Delhi together during my first IPL and it is good for me,” he added.

Picking up between the all-rounders, Stoinis suggested that this is a “good headache” for the team management to choose one player for the playing XI.

“It is a good headache to have. However, James Faulkner and myself are different types of all-rounders. I am a batting all-rounder and he is probably more on the bowling side and a left-armer and brings a different aspect to the team’s bowling. It is upto the selectors,” he said.

Board President’s XI coach Hemang Badani scored a huge total in Chennai. “It was definitely not a 350 wicket and the Aussie total was 40 too many. 280-290 we would have planned differently. Chasing nearly 350, it was difficult from ball one. A target of around 280-290 would have been an even game,” Badani said.

