India vs Australia: India came out with added aggression in Bangalore Test, says Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade stated that Indian teams are always quite aggressive. (Source: AP) Matthew Wade stated that Indian teams are always quite aggressive. (Source: AP)

Team India’s aggressive brand of cricket hasn’t gone unnoticed among the cricketing fraternity. And when it comes to encounters between India and Australia things just get heated up a bit more. However, after the drubbing in Pune it was the change in attitude in the Test at Bengaluru which has become the talking point among the Australians fans and even members of the Australia squad.

Matthew Wade, wicketkeeper of the team, recently in an interview to cricket australia observed this change and said, “They’re always aggressive. But the change from the first Test to the second Test was probably the initial shock. They certainly came out a little harder on day three (at Bengaluru), but we expect them to come hard.” Wade added, “When you’ve got a caged lion you expect them to come out pretty hard, to get away.”

Comparing the squad under former skipper MS Dhoni and current captain Virat Kohli Wade said, “Indian teams are always quite aggressive. Dhoni was a different captain to Kohli, but that’s just personality.”

Meanwhile, there is a growing feeling that India, under the leadership of Kohli who took over from Dhoni as Test skipper during his team’s previous encounter with Australia in the summer of 2014-15, is being partly driven by a sense of payback.

It may be recalled here that Virat Kohli on his previous series Down Under had said that he liked playing against Australia because it’s very hard for them to stay calm. He also went on to say that he doesn’t mind an argument on the field, as it excited him a lot and brought about the best in him.