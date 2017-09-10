India vs Australia: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja rested as India announce squad for first three Australia ODIs

Virat Kohli will lead the ODI side against Australia. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will lead the ODI side against Australia. (Source: AP)

India announced the squad for the first three one-day internationals for the Australia series and as expected there were not much changes from the squad that beat Sri Lanka in the ODI series recently. The Board of Control for Cricket of India still did not include the spin pair of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin is playing county cricket while Jadeja has been rested since the Test series in Sri Lanka last month. Virat Kohli will lead the squad for the five match series that begins in Chennai from September 17.

The only change in the squad was the omission of fast bowler Shardul Thakur. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who were rested after the Sri Lanka Test series, have been recalled.

“The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested,” India’s chief selector MSK Prasad said in a release.

“The team’s performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well, are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours.”

India Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhone, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvender Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd