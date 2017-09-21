Only in Express

Wrist spinners have quality to deceive batsmen: Kuldeep Yadav

Yadav and Chahal shared five scalps between them in the first ODI at Chennai. The former once again dismissed David Warner – he had accounted for the Australia opener in both innings on his debut Test at Dharamsala earlier this year.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:September 21, 2017 1:39 am
india vs australia, ind vs aus 2nd odi, kuldeep yadav, yuzvendra chahal, ind vs aus kolkata, Kuldeep Yadav will be central to captain Virat Kohli’s plans going into the 2019 World Cup. (Source: PTI)
Wrist-spin offers more options for taking wickets than conventional finger-spin, feels chinaman Kuldeep Yadav on the eve of the second One-day International.

“Conventional spinners have only one or two variations but wrist spinners have the quality to deceive the batsmen. There’s more option to take wickets,” the 22-year-old, who has played two Tests, three ODIs and two T20 internationals so far, told reporters on Wednesday.

About his growing partnership with Chahal, Yadav said: “In the Ranji Trophy I played with PC bhai (Piyush Chawla) but never got many chances. It becomes a good experience to have two wrist spinners in the team, both are of attacking types and chances of taking wickets are more. There may be times when we will end up wicketless. We will grow series by series.”

Yadav and Chahal shared five scalps between them in the first ODI at Chennai. The former once again dismissed David Warner – he had accounted for the Australia opener in both innings on his debut Test at Dharamsala earlier this year. “I guess he (Warner) takes pressure while batting against me, and feels I can get him out anytime,” Yadav said, adding: “It’s good that there’s no pressure on me and I enjoy bowling to him. I always feel to get him out and set my plans accordingly. I will try to get him out more.”

