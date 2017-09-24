The best thing for me is to stick to my gameplan, says Ajinkya Rahane

Indore: Indian cricket team member Ajinkya Rahane talking to media during the practice session at MPCA Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Indore: Indian cricket team member Ajinkya Rahane talking to media during the practice session at MPCA Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Until Shikhar Dhawan returns, Ajinkya Rahane can continue to assert his legitimate claims as an opener. But the Mumbai batsman is not tearing his hair apart over his fate, once Dhawan returns. Ahead of the third ODI against Australia in Indore—Dhawan probably would return for the next match–he says he’s just happy focussing on the present and make the most of the opportunities. Excerpts of Rahane’s media interaction.

On keeping his focus

I don’t think about the future. I do my best whenever I get my opportunities. That’s what matters. I always think about staying in the present. When Shikhar comes back, we all don’t know what’s going to happen. For me, important thing is to give my all for the team.

On not scoring hundreds

Every time you can’t think about hundreds, even if you get crucial 45-50, or 70 runs for your team, that is what matters. I always want to do that. So the best thing for me is to stick to my gameplan and if I get opportunities, try to do my best for team.

On batting in different positions

It’s a completely mental (adjustment). The good thing in this team is anyone can bat at anywhere. We have that flexibility. I have batted at top, numbers 3,4 and 5. It’s important to handle that situation and utilize that situation. If you adjust in mind, you can adapt anywhere.

On the Indian spinners

It’s a good sign that they (Australians) are not able to pick them. They both are quality spinners, did well in domestic circuit. They are actually improving day by day. In ODI cricket, if you are taking wickets in middle overs and not giving runs at the same time, it’s good to have them. They are not taking things for granted and that’s a good sign.

On Pandey’s and Jadhav’s form

They have just played two games. They did well in Sri Lanka. The team management is backing them. It’s important to give confidence to your players. As a professional, you score sometimes, you fail sometimes.

On chat with Tendulkar

For four days, I went for net sessions in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai) after the Sri Lanka series. Sachin paaji was there, and he told me ‘back your game. Opportunities will come sometimes, and they will be missing sometimes. It is not in your hand. You need to work on mindset – because the better the mindset, the better you do on the field.’ He did not tell me anything much about the technical stuff. He mostly spoke about the mental preparation – about aggression etc. He has played so much against Australia, so he spoke to me about how to prepare mentally, and pointed out the lengths they generally bowl. It was great having the chat with him, and it gave me a lot of confidence speaking to him.

