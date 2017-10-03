Performance in IPL may have led to India selection, says Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra continues to play at the top level as a pacer despite being 37 years old. (Source: AP) Ashish Nehra continues to play at the top level as a pacer despite being 37 years old. (Source: AP)

Veteran pacer Ashish Nehra said that it may have been his performance in this year’s Indian Premier League that prompted the selectors to include him in the squad that plays Australia in a three match T20I series. Nehra’s season was stalled by injuries but he took eight wickets in the six matches that he played. Many a times, his spell proved to be crucial for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I performed well in the last IPL so I think the selectors must have seen that. I don’t feel I will be out of sorts against Australia,” Nehra said in a conversation with Mid-Day. Nehra also said that he felt “embarassed” when people called him up to congratulate him on his selection. “After all, I am 38 years of age,” he said.

Nehra’s career has been hampered by injuries. He shot to fame in the 2003 World Cup, famously taking six wickets in a match against England. Despite the injuries, Nehra has remained a regular in the domestic circuit and has managed 120 ODI appearances. “They inquired whether I would be able to play the Twenty20 series and I said yes. These days, I cannot play all formats, but I think I will be able to deliver in the forthcoming series,” he said.

Nehra’s chances of making the Indian team, though, has been bleaker due to the emergence of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. “I am taking it match-by-match, series by series. I think I will be able to bowl my quota of four overs to the best of my ability,” said Nehra, “I am fortunate to have (Jasprit) Bumrah and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) in the pace department.” Nehra was especially appreciative of young Jasprit Bumrah. “Bumrah is the best in limited-overs business and the way he has bowled, he can be tried in Tests too,” he said.

