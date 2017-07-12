India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India seek important win against Australia at Bristol

India vs Australia, Live cricket score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India take on Australia in their sixth game of the tournament in Bristol. India vs Australia, Live cricket score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India take on Australia in their sixth game of the tournament in Bristol.

India take on Australia at Bristol in their sixth game of the tournament. Both sides have so far registered wins in four of out of the five matches they played. The Mithali Raj-side are coming into this game after facing a loss against South Africa in the previous match. Indian team though, began the tournament in a perfect manner when they beat hosts England while followed it with wins against West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka but lost the plot against South African side. India are presently placed at number three in the points table while Australia are place at number two with a better run-rate. India would be slightly under pressure because their batting hasn’t clicked as a unit. Smriti Mandhana did put a good batting display in first two matches but failed later on. The likes of Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur Veda Krishnamurthy haven’t been able to chip in consistently. Meanwhile, the Aussies have looked in outstanding form. Their only defeat came against England.

