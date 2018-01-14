India vs Australia, ICC U19 World Cup Live score: India take on Australia in tournament opener

India vs Australia, Live U19 World Cup Live Score: India play Australia in opener. (Source: ICC Photo) India vs Australia, Live U19 World Cup Live Score: India play Australia in opener. (Source: ICC Photo)

India U-19 side will begin their World Cup campaign when they lock horns with Australia at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. India have been a successful team when it comes down to U-19 World Cup as they have bagged the title thrice in the past and ended the 2014 edition as runners up. The then Indian team lost to West Indies in Bangladesh in the finale. The Prithvi Shaw-led Indian team consists of quality players who are coming into the tournament with some impressive performances in the recent past uner their belt. On the other side, Australia too would look to begin the tournament on a positive note. The first day of U19 World Cup emerged out to be an exciting one. Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in their opening match while Zimbabwe, Bangaldesh and hosts New Zealand bagged wins in their respective group stage encounter. Apart from India-Australia clash on day 2, Sri Lanka will play Ireland while South Africa would be up against Kenya.

India U19 Squad: Prithvi Shaw(c), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav

Australia U19 Squad: Jason Sangha(c), Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter J Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Jason Ralston, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh

