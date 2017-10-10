Rock thrown at Australian team bus after 2nd T20I in Guwahati

Aaron Finch tweeted an image of a broken window in the bus. (Source: Aaron Finch Twitter) Aaron Finch tweeted an image of a broken window in the bus. (Source: Aaron Finch Twitter)

A rock was apparently thrown at the Australian team bus as they returned from the Barsapara Stadium to the team hotel in Guwahati. Opener Aaron Finch tweeted out an image showing a broken window in the bus. “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!,” said Finch in his tweet. The BCCI, ICC or Cricket Australia are yet to respond to the incident. Australian captain David Warner later retweeted Finch while Glenn Maxwell liked the post.

Australia had recorded a comprehensive eight-wicket win over India in the match. It marked the end of an eight-match winning streak for India in T20Is against the Australians. This match was also the first international fixture to be held at Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium and the first international cricket match in the city in seven years. The loss is a rare one for India in 2017, especially against Australia. India had managed a 2-1 win in the Test series that the two sides played earlier in the year. They then defeated Australian 4-1 in the ODI series that preceded the ongoing T20I rubber.

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) 10 October 2017

Although the ODI series went without incident, the Test series held earlier in the year featured quite a few clashes between players from the two sides, the most prominent of them being Indian captain Virat Kohli stopping short of calling his Australian counterpart Steve Smith a cheat for looking towards the dressing room before reviewing a dismissal ruled against him. Kohli had said after the final Test in Dharamsala that he no longer considers the Australian players friends.

Never though, has there been any incident that threatened the security of the two sides. Steve Smith, who was ruled out of the T20I series due to an injured shoulder had posted on his social media handles that it has been “an absolute pleasure,” for him to be in India for the duration of the series. Australian players as such have always had a connection with the Indian fans due to their active involvement in the Indian Premier League with the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell being captains of some of the franchisees.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd