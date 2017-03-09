India vs Australia: I’m a lot more familiar with DRS now, says Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb admitted he is now more familiar with the DRS rule. Peter Handscomb admitted he is now more familiar with the DRS rule.

Young Australia batsman Peter Handscomb, who took the blame for his captain Steve Smith’s “brain-fade” fiasco, on Thursday said he is now familiar with the DRS rules and it’s time to move on from the incident that sparked a huge controversy.

Handscomb had admitted that it was he who suggested Smith to seek dressing room opinion after being LBW off Umesh Yadav during their second innings of the second Test against India. “No, just completely unaware that you couldn’t do that. But now I know – I have been well and truly informed and I’m just looking forward to moving on from this. It’s still new in my international career, so I haven’t had a lot to do with the DRS and I’m now a lot more familiar with it,” said the 25-year-old right-hander.

There was significant amount of banter on display from both the Indian and Australian players during the second Test with home team skipper Kohli leading from the front. But Handscomb said the visitors are not too worried about what their opposition do.

“I thought we handled him (Kohli) quite well on the field. Like I said before we just go about our business, not too worried about trying to get into verbal stash. We know what we have been doing, we were definitely not chatting that’s for sure. We are in the public eye and we understand that views were being exchanged,” Handscomb, who is on his first overseas tour, said.