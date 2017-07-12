India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup: Punam Raut scores second ODI century, anchors India’s innings

Punam Raut smashed 106 runs against Australia. (Source: AP) Punam Raut smashed 106 runs against Australia. (Source: AP)

Opener Punam Raut continued on her incredible form in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup as she scored a century against Australia at Bristol. It is her first in the World Cup and second in her ODI career. India had gotten off to a dismal start when they lost Smriti Mandhana for 3 but a partnership of over 150 runs between captain Mithali Raj and Punam anchored them to a total of 226/7 in 50 overs.

Raut provided India with the resistance as she took time to get settled at the crease but started to smash the bowlers all around the park once she got her eye in. During her 136-ball stay at the crease the right-hander was successful in driving the ball through the covers and also swept it away with ease. She smashed 11 boundaries in the process.

Raut began her Women’s World Cup campaign with a flamboyant 86 against hosts England and followed it up with scores of 0, 47, 16 and 22 before this match and now has a run-tally of 277 runs from 6 matches. She has maintained an average of 46.16.

India were asked to bat first by Australian captain Meg Lanning. They lost their first wicket early but the second wicket stand between Mithali and Punam smoothed the impact of the early blow.

Punam was eventually undone by Ellyse Perry after Bolton grabbed a good catch. Raut was the third batter to go back to the pavilion and after her dismissal, India faced a flurry of wickets as they lost 5 wickets in a span of 17 runs.

