India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: I think it is the hardest fought World Cup so far, says Alex Blackwell

Australia will take on India in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Thursday at Derby. Australian side have been in top form in this tournament while India marched their way into the semi-finals after defeating New Zealand by 186 runs in a do-or-die match. Australia’s vice-captain Alex Blackwell according to a report in cricket.com.au, revealed that this has been the hardest World Cup for her in terms of competition.

“I think it is the hardest fought World Cup so far, the depth of teams has been great,” Blackwell said. “To see a very strong team like New Zealand miss out, I thought they were going to be a real threat in this tournament. “Even the (2013 finalists) West Indies, they were very much a side who could make the semis but they may have been disappointed with their efforts. “It’s been a great World Cup and I think we all expected it to be.”

Talking about the Indian team, Blackwell said that India’s performance in the World Cup has been impressive and hailed the batting of Mithali’s side.

“I’m very impressed with the way India have played in this tournament from the very beginning,” she said. “The way that they have lifted their game with their aggressive approach to their batting, they are a very dangerous unit.”

Blackwell also talked about captain Meg Lanning’s fitness and she emphasised that the skipper doesn’t really need to doubt her form when she comes out to play against India on Thursday.

“I don’t know what the team is tomorrow. we’re looking forward to having our best team out possible,” Blackwell said. “I don’t think Meg Lanning needs to be hitting any more balls in the nets. “She’ll maximise every opportunity she has to prepare and she’ll have no doubt about her ability to perform tomorrow.”

India have earlier played at Derby and they have a pretty good idea about the conditions. But Blackwell insisted that her side have been able to adapt to the conditions easily.

“They have played here and we haven’t so that gives them a small advantage perhaps, but our team have adapted really well to whatever pitch we play on,” she said. “We’ve been lucky to play on some great wickets on some great grounds but we’ve had a couple of good hit outs already.”

Earlier, Jess Jonassen according to a Cricbuzz report told that Lanning was working closely with the physios.

“She’s working closely with the physios, the people that need to know (what Lanning’s situation is) know what’s going on,” she told.

