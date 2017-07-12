India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj-Punam Raut stand helps India post against Australia

Punam Raut scored 106 runs against Australia. (Source: AP) Punam Raut scored 106 runs against Australia. (Source: AP)

The Indian women’s team rode on a fantastic partnership of 157 runs for the second wicket against Australia at Bristol to score runs in 50 overs. Australia after winning the toss asked India to bat first.

The Mithali Raj-led side had a dismal start as they lost Smriti Mandhana for 3. Mandhana never looked settled at the crease as she mis-timed a number of shots during her short stay at the crease. Australia used the spin attack early in the innings and Ashleigh Gardner removed Mandhana after she edged the ball that went straight into the hands of wicket-keeper behind the stumps. Gardner stitched a perfect spin web for the left-handed Indian batter.

Initially, Gardner tossed up the deliveries that went away from the left-handed Indian batter while this one didn’t really spun and Mandhana only managed to edge it.

While the Indian opener yet again failed to leave a mark, Indian captain Mithali Raj wrote history in the process of this match as she became the first ever batter to score 6000 career runs in women’s ODI cricket. She was eventually undone by Beams off her own bowling.

On the other hand, opener Punam Raut smashed a magnificent hundred during the course of the match. She scored 106 runs before getting out to Perry. India later suffered a quick fall of wickets as they lost three wickets in a span of 5 runs.

India have so far won four matches out of their five in the competition and if they manage to defend against Australia then Mithali Raj’s troops will consolidate a place in semi-final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd