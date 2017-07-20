India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India can beat Australia if they execute plans properly, says Diana Edulji

India play Australia at Derby on Thursday. (Source: PTI) India play Australia at Derby on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

India women’s team is all set to take on Australian team in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 semifinal at Derby. The Mithali Raj-led side thumped New Zealand by 186 runs in a do-or-die match to march into the semis of the tournament. Former Indian captain and current CoA member Diana Edulji while talking to PTI said that India has the ability to beat Australia provided they stick to their plans just like like they did against New Zealand.

“Australia is the most successful team in women’s cricket but you can’t call them invincible. India can beat them provided they have their plans in place, just like the last game against New Zealand,” Edulji,

Talking about the batting, the former skipper suggested that Indian need to get a brisk start to gather some quick runs to push the opposition on back foot.

“India must bat and put the scoreboard pressure on the opposition, provided they win the toss. Australian openers are in form so is their inspirational captain and number three Meg Lanning. If they bat first, Australia might just run away with the game,” feared Edulji.

“That has really hurt India. Because in the first two games, she could give brisk starts to the team and Mithali (Raj) was solid in the middle overs. Smriti needs to be back among runs tomorrow as she is key to India scoring over 250,” said Edulji.

Moreover, Edulji said that India needs to put the same effort with the bat as they did against New Zealand.

“India also need to bat the way they did against New Zealand. They used their feet against the spinners and got the results. By now all teams know that Indian batswomen don’t use their feet much. So I hope they go in with a similar frame of mind and continue using their feet,” said Edulji.

Hailing Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s bowling abilities, Diana went on to say that she has the ability to turn the ball which can again prove fruitful for her side.

“From the bowling point of view, getting Rajeshwari Gayakwad in place of Ekta Bisht proved to be a masterstroke She can turn the ball while Ekta generally bowls flat,” she said referring to Gayakwad’s match-winning five-wicket haul against New Zealand.

“Another good thing to do would be to play a bit defensive by having the long on and long off in place against Australia’s big hitters,” added Edulji.

