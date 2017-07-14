India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Ellyse Perry obstructs Sushma Verma; see video

Sushma Verma scored 6 runs against Australia before getting out to Schutt. Sushma Verma scored 6 runs against Australia before getting out to Schutt.

Some cricketing incidents leave the spectators stunned and surprised and one more instance like this was seen during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 match between India and Australia at Bristol. India batted first in this match and were restricted to 226/7 in 50 overs. But something disappointing happened in 49th over that was being bowled by Ellyse Perry. India were trying to push the scoring-rate when Sushma Verma pulled a short delivery from Perry.

A brilliant effort from Bolton in the deep stopped a maximum but something more happened on that ball. Verma was deliberately blocked by the bowler and eventually she wasn’t able to complete the run. Verma scored 6 runs in the course of the innings before India ended the quota of their 50 overs.

Earlier, opener Punam Raut smashed a magnificent century while Mithali went on to become the first cricketer in women’s ODI cricket to score 6000 runs in her career. The captain’s innings also included her 49th half-century.

Later, in reply Australia rode on captain Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 70 to notch up a convincing win by 8 wickets in 46th over. Perry too chipped in with 60* while openers Nicole Bolton and Beth Mooney scored 36 and 45 respectively.

India kick started their World Cup campaign after they defeated hosts England and followed it with wins against West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While they stood on the winning podium in the first four game, India lost to South Africa and Australia. They are now scheduled to play against New Zealand on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd