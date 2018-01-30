ICC Under 19 World Cup Final: When and what time is India vs Australia Final, live streaming, TV channel

India will take on Australia in the final of the Under 19 World Cup. (Source: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) India will take on Australia in the final of the Under 19 World Cup. (Source: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup after the semifinalists comprising three teams from Asia were reduced to just one. The final will hence pit two teams that have won the tournament three times each. So whichever way the final goes, a team will edge the other with most U-19 World Cup titles. Both teams come into the all-important contest on the back of comprehensive wins in the last-4. Australia beat Afghanistan by six wickets but India went a step further against arch-rivals Pakistan to inflict a 203 run spanking. Prithvi Shaw captained India had faced Australia at the start of the tournament and had emerged triumphant by 100 runs.

When is India vs Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup Final?

India vs Australia in the ICC Under 19 World Cup Final will be played on Saturday, February 3, 2018. India and Australia had played earlier in the tournament as well – in the group stages – when India won by 203 runs.

What time does India U-19 vs Australia U-19 final match of U-19 World Cup 2018 start?

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 final match begins at 6:30 AM IST (01:00 AM GMT and 2:00 PM local time). The toss of the match will take place at 6:00 AM IST. India are three-time champions of the U-19 World Cup.

Where is India U-19 vs Australia U-19 final match of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 final match will be played at Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. India beat Pakistan by 203 runs to set up encounter with Australia in the final. Australia, meanwhile, had beaten Afghanistan by six wickets.

Which TV channels will live telecast India U-19 vs Australia U-19 final of U-19 World Cup?

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 final will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sport 1 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

Where can the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 final match of U-19 World Cup 2018 be live streamed?

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 final live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd