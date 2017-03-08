India vs Australia: ICC to not take action against Virat Kohli, Steve Smith over DRS controversy

Virat Kohli was not pleased with Steve Smith seeking help from the dressing room for DRS. Virat Kohli was not pleased with Steve Smith seeking help from the dressing room for DRS.

The International Cricket Council has decided not to take action against India Test captain Virat Kohli and his Australian counterpart Steve Smith over the ongoing DRS controversy. Here’s what the international cricket body said in a statement:

“The ICC has considered both incidents in the context of this match and concluded it will be taking no further action against either player. The ICC has confirmed that no charges have been laid against any player under the ICC Code of Conduct following the second Test match between India and Australia in Bengaluru.

Specifically in relation to Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, the ICC has considered both incidents in the context of this match and concluded it will be taking no further action against either player. ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “We have just witnessed a magnificent game of Test cricket where players from both teams gave their all and emotions were running high during and after the match.

“We would encourage both teams to focus their energies on the third Test in Ranchi next week. Ahead of that, the match referee will bring both Captains together to remind them of their responsibilities to the game.”

Earlier, the Indian cricket board, BCCI, had stood by the skipper and team over the ongoing controversy. The richest board in the world said in a statement that, “Mr. Virat Kohli is a mature and seasoned cricketer and his conduct on the field has been exemplary. Mr. Kohli’s action was supported by ICC Elite Panel Umpire Mr. Nigel Llong who rushed in to dissuade Mr. Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance.

BCCI has requested the ICC to take cognizance of the fact that the Australian skipper Mr. Steve Smith in his press conference admitted to a ‘brain fade’ at that moment.”

Much like the BCCI, Cricket Australia too stood by Steve Smith and Australian cricket team and termed Kohli’s cheating allegations as “outrageous”.

