India vs Australia: I will play only if I am 100% fit, says Virat Kohli

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli said that he will play in the fourth Test at Dharamsala only if he is 100 per cent fit. A final call on his fitness is expected later tonight or tomorrow before the game.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the match Kohli said,”Only if I am 100% fit, will I take the field. The fitness rules apply for everyone. I don’t know the magnitude of risk involved, that can be told by the physio. But if I pass the fitness test then I shall take the field.”

When asked how he felt after batting in nets feeling, the Indian skipper said,” I did bat. But its different from the competition on the field. When you are on the field, you have reactive moments and it is then that the magnitude of your injury comes out. Hence, those things have to be kept in mind. The physio wants to give more time and then we will take a call later tonight or tomorrow before the game.”

Kohli added that he wanted to be a part of the team but also had to be sensible about taking the call. “I want to push myself to be fit but at times you have to understand where your body stands. It’s an impact injury hence I need to give more time. But as a player as captain I want to push myself and play tomorrow.”

However, Kohli also stated that at this stage the injury has a chance of getting aggravating while fielding. “While batting there is no problem but it is on the field where I have to be careful as there are chances that it might get aggravated. I have taken medication and it needs a few more hours and then we will take a call.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Australian media’s heavy criticism, Kohli refused to be drawn into any sort of controversy. ” It is something that happens on the outside. So these things do not matter. I have face this before and I have no regrets about what I do.”

The Indian skipper also credited the visitors for playing some really good cricket and facing upto the task. Speaking about pitch Kohli said that it will offer good pace but if one is disciplined then it will reap its benefits. “It will be an evenly contested game and both the batsman and the bowler can make an impact throughout the five days.”

