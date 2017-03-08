India vs Australia: I referred smudga (Steve Smith) to look at the box, says Peter Handscomb

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli stopped just short of calling Australian captain Steve Smith a cheat after the match. (Source: Reuters) Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli stopped just short of calling Australian captain Steve Smith a cheat after the match. (Source: Reuters)

Peter Handscomb on Wednesday said that he was the one who had asked his captain Steve Smith to look to the dressing room before deciding to go for the review or not after the latter was declared out. Smith’s Indian counterpart Virat Kohli stated in the post match press conference that he had seen the Australians look upstairs before making a call on the DRS and notified the umpires about it.

Handscomb said in a tweet that he was “unaware of the rule” pertaining to DRS calls at the time. “I referred smudga to look at the box… my fault and was unaware of the rule. Shouldn’t take anything away from what was an amazing game!” he said in the tweet.

Virat Kohli all but called Steve Smith’s actions as cheating while addressing the media about the incident. “I saw the same thing twice when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpire as well that it’s happened twice, and I have seen their players looking upstairs (to the dressing room) for confirmation. And that is why the umpire was acting when Smith turned back. The umpire knew exactly what was going on. We observed that (looking at dressing room), told match referee also and umpires that they have been doing this for last three days and this has to stop. It has to stop because there is a line that you don’t cross on the cricket field. Sledging is different. But I don’t want to mention the (particular) word but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field,” is what Virat Kohli said in the press conference.

