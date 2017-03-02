India vs Australia: How India are preparing for second Test? KL Rahul explains

KL Rahul explaining India’s net session. KL Rahul explaining India’s net session.

The Indian cricket team is sweating it out in the nets ahead of the second Test against Australia in Bangalore. After suffering a 333-run loss in the first Test in Pune, India will be itching to prove their mettle and win the second Test to level the series in Bangalore.

India opener KL Rahul explained how the Indian team goes through a net session. On Thursday, he was explain the process in a BCCI video and also talked out various aspects in the nets.

“We have three nets. One for spinners, one for pacers and the last one is where our coaches Sanjay Bangar and Raghu help us with the stick (throw-downs). That is where we practice a particular skill. It is upto the individual whether you want to practice short-ball, reverse-swinging ball, if you want to play sweeps shots, anything. It is up to you. The coaches will help you,” KL Rahul said.

Rahul then explained the three nets with detail one-by-one. First he went to the spinners’ net and explained what the batsmen try to do in the nets.

“As players what we are try to do is replicate match situations. If I am batting, I would be picturing Ashwin as Nathan Lyon right now and practicing in that mindset,” he said.

Then he explained the pacers net where Ishant Sharma and net bowlers bowling at Karun Nair. Rahul said this is where most of the battle is won.

“If you practice with intent and you practice with lot of focus, that is 50 percent of the battle won for the batsman,” he said.

Rahul also talked about the time spent in each nets and how net sessions are divided when there are three days left for a match and when there is only a day left for a match.

“The final net is where where need to focus and be top of your game,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd