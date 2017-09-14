Australia have fielders who can win games, says Travis Head

Australia are traditionally a good fielding side and are known to pile on the pressure with their sharp work on the field. (Source: PTI) Australia are traditionally a good fielding side and are known to pile on the pressure with their sharp work on the field. (Source: PTI)

Australia’s Travis Head stated that the team possesses a few fielders that can “win games.” “Fielding could win or lose you a game. I guess the Australians pride themselves on their fielding and we have worked hard on that skill,” Head told reporters after a practice session in Chennai.

Australia are traditionally a good fielding side and are known to pile on the pressure with their sharp work on the field. “Make sure we go in and do that in pressure situations. We have some extremely good fielders, yes. We have seen guys who can win games with their fielding,” he said. Head is part of the squad that tour India for a five-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series that starts on September 17 in Chennai. Australia had recently played a warm-up game against a Board President’s XI team at Chennai in which Head scored 65.

“Since I have come into the side, I feel confident. It was nice to get some time in the middle the other day,” he said. Head also said that he was confident of the capability of the Australia batting line up. “We have got David (Warner) and Steve (Smith), who are in great touch and also (Matthew) Wade. (Marcus) Stoinis batted really well the other day and James Faulkner has done that before. We don’t rely on one person. Most of the batters came in and got a hit-out there and bowlers did the same thing in the practice game.”

Head also heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli. “He (Virat) has a very good work ethic, I think. I think he is very good on match day. He just plays the conditions very well and adapts very quickly. I think it comes with some experience,” the Australian all-rounder said.

