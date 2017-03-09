India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya released for last two Tests; hosts retain rest of the squad

Hardik Pandya was in the squad for the first two Tests but wasn’t played. (Source: PTI) Hardik Pandya was in the squad for the first two Tests but wasn’t played. (Source: PTI)

Only one change has been made to the Indian squad that is to play Australia in Ranchi for the remainder of the four match Test series.

All rounder Hardik Pandya has been released from the team. Pandya was part of the squad but not the playing XI in the first two Tests. Pandya has been suffering from a few niggles and on Thursday, the selectors decided to release him. Opener Murali Vijay has also been included and is expected to recover from a shoulder injury in time for the third Test.

Pandya will now play for Baroda in the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic One-day tournament.

Pandya was released during the first Test also and he played three league games. With the Ranchi wicket expected to be on the slower side, there was very little possibility of Pandya making the cut in the playing XI.

Vijay, on the other hand, is expected to reclaim his spot ahead of Abhinav Mukund who failed to make an impact in both innings of the second Test. India won that match with R Ashwin taking six wickets and effecting a fourth day collapse of the Australian batting line up. The hosts levelled the series 1-1 with the 75-run win.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd