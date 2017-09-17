India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya produces all-round show in India’s 26-run win

Hardik Pandya scored 83 runs and then picked two wickets against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Hardik Pandya scored 83 runs and then picked two wickets against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

India continued their dominating run in limited overs cricket after going 1-0 up in the five-match series against Australia as they won the first game by 26 runs (D/L method) in Chennai, courtesy an all-round show from Hardik Pandya. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team restricted Australia to 137/9 to clinch the win at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Australia were handed over a revised target of 164 runs in 21 overs after rain halted the play twice before the start of their innings.

The visiting side didn’t start off the chase well and lost Hilton Cartwright for 1 after he was cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah. Skipper Steve Smith who came in at number three too didn’t stay for a long time at the crease, courtesy a stunning catch from Bumrah in the outfield.

The instance happened in the fifth over of the innings when Smith tried to slash a length delivery from Hardik Pandya but only managed to edge as the ball went high up in the air. Bumrah who was standing at short-fine leg ran backward and took a blinder after judging the catch perfectly. Smith scored 1 run after facing 5 deliveries in the innings.

Australia then lost wickets in quick succession only to get reduced to 35/4 before Glenn Maxwell took the charge and hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. The right-hander even smacked a boundary and three consecutive sixes during of Kuldeep Yadav’s over. He was eventually dismissed by Chahal for 39 after trying to play against the spin but only managed to give a catch to Manish Pandey in the deep.

Smith’s side once again lost wickets quickly and were left tottering at 109/8. James Faulkner remained unbeaten at 32 as they eventually scored 137/9 in 21 overs. For India, it was Chahal who returned with figures of 3/30 in 5 overs while Pandya and Yadav scalped two wickets apiece. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar too got a wicket each.

Earlier, India notched up a total of 281/7 in 50 overs after batting first.The hosts too didn’t start off the proceedings well and were reduced to 11/3 and later 87/5 before MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya came in for their rescue. The two batsmen stitched a stand of 118 runs for the sixth wicket where Pandya smashed 83 runs off just 66 deliveries while Dhoni scored 79 off 88. Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav too chipped in with 40 before getting out to Marcus Stoinis.

The two sides will next play in Kolkata on Thursday.

