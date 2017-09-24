Hardik Pandya is a star, says India captain Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya’s innings effectively sealed the match for India. (Source: PTI) Hardik Pandya’s innings effectively sealed the match for India. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli was all praise for Hardik Pandya after India’s five-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at Indoor. “He’s (Pandya) a star, has the ability with the ball, bat and the field,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation. Pandya’s 78 off 72 balls effectively sealed the match for India before MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey saw it off. Before that, he was the man who gave India the breakthrough when he dismissed David Warner.

“We need a guy like that, we’ve been missing an explosive allrounder, great asset for Indian cricket,” said Kohli. Pandya was promoted to no. 4 and Kohli said that it was coach Ravi Shastri’s idea to do so. “The idea behind his promotion was Ravi bhai, to attack the spinner,” said Kohli. This is India’s ninth consecutive win and it also takes them to the no.1 spot in the ODI rankings. The wicket was batsman friendly and Kohli said that Australia “35-40” runs short of what would have been an ideal target.

“Steve (Smith) mentioned the first 35 overs was good from their end, we knew when we get 2-3 wickets with their lower middle order, we could pull things back,” said Kohli, “It was a 330-340 wicket. Coming back from difficult situations has been a feature of this team. Wristspinners need to be backed, they won’t always get grip from the wicket, but they possess the ability to get wickets. They were 35-40 runs short. I’m really, really satisfied with the win.”

Pandya said that he would like to see the game through the next time. He was dismissed by Pat Cummins just as it seemed as if he would finish the game off for India and it was Pandey and MS Dhoni who saw it through to the end. “”Feels pretty good, would like to finish the game next time,” he said, “I don’t need to be surprised, important to back myself, saw it as an opportunity. I wanted to target the left-arm spinner, when I got a few sixes, I knew I could take some time. I try to contribute everywhere I can, I want to get better.”

