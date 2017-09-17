Only in Express
Hardik Pandya proves difference-maker in first ODI against Australia

Hardik Pandya came out to bat at number 7 when the hosts were tottering at 87/5 and stitched a partnership of 118 runs with MS Dhoni for the sixth wicket in Chennai.

Hardik Pandya scored 83 off 66 deliveries in first ODI.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya played an aggressive knock of 83 runs that came in just 66 deliveries against Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series in Chennai. Pandya came out to bat at number 7 when the hosts were tottering at 87/5 and took on the Australian bowling attack from there on.

The right-handed batsman even smashed three consecutive sixes in one over. The instance happened in the 37th over when Zampa was handed the ball and MS Dhoni was on strike. Dhoni without wasting anytime took a single and rotated the strike.

Pandya faced the second delivery and smacked it away for a boundary only to follow the next three balls for three maximums. He then took a single on the last ball to take the runs tally to 24 in that particular over.

He was later undone by Zamapa in the 41 st over after the right-hander tried to go against the spin and only managed to top edge the ball and give a sitter to James Faulkner at short-third man. Pandya and Dhoni stitched a partnership of 118 runs for the sixth wicket.

Earlier, Virat Kohli opted to bat first after winning the toss at MA Chidambaram Stadium but started the innings in a dismal fashion. India lost opener Ajinkya Rahane for 5 while captain Kohli and Manish Pandey were sent back in the pavilion for individual ducks to reduce India to 11/3.

Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav did show some resistance before Sharma pulled a short delivery from Marcus Stoinis to give a catch to Nathan Coulter-Nile at deep fine leg.

Stoinis later removed Jadhav too after he pulled a short-delivery from Stoinis to give a catch to Cartwright at mid-wicket for 40. Australia are touring India for five ODIs and three T20Is.

