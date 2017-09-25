Hardik Pandya a ‘very special player’, says Kumar Sangakkara

Hardik Pandya scored 78 runs from 72 balls, which included five fours and four maximums. Hardik Pandya scored 78 runs from 72 balls, which included five fours and four maximums.

Hardik Pandya, who is doing his best to become the all-rounder India has yearned for a while now, played yet another match-winning knock as India sealed the five-match ODI series with a five-wicket win over Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Hardik’s performance in the third ODI has received recognition from Kumar Sangakkara.

Former Sri Lanka captain called the Indian all-rounder a ‘very special player’ and also said that the Indian cricket team looks a complete side for all conditions. In his tweet, Sangakkara wrote, “@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions.”

@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 24 September 2017

Pandya, who scored 78 runs from 72 balls, responded to Sangakkara’s message and thanked him for his kind words. “Thank you for the kind words sir!” Hardik wrote on Twitter.

Thank you for the kind words sir! 😊 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 24 September 2017

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Aaron Finch and David Warner provided a solid and brisk start to the visitors. Finch’s power hitting helped Australia set India a target of 294 runs in a crucial third ODI.

In response, Indian openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma powered India to a steady start as the duo forged a 139-run partnership before the Aussies struck back and dismissed both the openers in quick succession. Pandya was sent in early to thwart any further pressure and the right-handed batsman did justice by adding 56-run with captain Virat Kohli and a 78-run stand with Manish Pandey as India recorded a five-wicket win, sealed the series.

Win in Indore, also propelled the Men in Blue to the World No.1 ranking in ICC ODI team ranking, as they dethroned South Africa.

